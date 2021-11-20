ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC championship game showdown set: Georgia vs. Alabama again in Atlanta

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Three weeks after clinching a spot in the SEC championship game, Georgia football has its opponent.

It will be the Eastern Division champion Bulldogs against Western Division champion Alabama in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 4. at 4 p.m. on CBS.

That’s the site of two memorable matchups with the Crimson Tide prevailing 26-23 in overtime in the national championship game of the 2017 season and 35-28 in the 2018 SEC title game.

Alabama turned back Georgia last season in Tuscaloosa 41-24 for the Tide’s sixth straight win against the Bulldogs.

Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) clinched its spot Saturday with a 42-35 win against Arkansas. It finishes the regular season at rival Auburn Saturday.

Georgia (11-0, 8-0) has outscored its opponents 443-83. It plays at Georgia Tech Saturday.

The Bulldogs have held down the No. 1 spot in the polls for weeks while the Crimson Tide are No. 2 this week.

The Crimson Tide are making a record 14th SEC championship game appearance. This will be Georgia’s ninth, the third most behind Florida’s 13.

Georgia and Alabama were both the overwhelming picks to win their divisions before the season.

