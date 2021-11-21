ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings come up short in firefight with Hurricanes

By Andrew Knoll
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucking their recent trend of low-scoring games, the Kings lost a free-flowing contest to the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday at Staples Center. It was a seesaw affair in which Carolina built five one-goal leads along the way. In their past three games, the Kings have amassed a solitary...

www.ocregister.com

