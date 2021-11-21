ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPECIAL REPORT: Qatar is accused of HIDING the deaths of construction workers and even moving their bodies as the 2022 World Cup hosts' reputation takes a fresh hit with more shocking revelations

By Ian Herbert
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Qatar today stands accused of deliberately covering up the deaths of dozens of construction site workers by systematically moving their bodies and giving medics no say on how they were killed.

A British medical professional with the Hamad Medical Corporation — Qatar’s NHS — has described in minute detail to The Mail on Sunday how he was repeatedly called to patients whose injuries were consistent with great falls or electrocution, yet who were laid out nowhere near a building site or power source.

The medic, whose name we are withholding for reasons of personal safety, told of becoming suspicious when Qatari police always seemed to be first on the scene when he arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6jEi_0d2zcfB300
Qatar's International Labour Organisation found 50 immigrant workers died last year alone

The locations, including community five-a-side football pitches or even the desert, did not tally with the patients’ severe crushing and ‘polytrauma’ (multiple injuries in the same area).

Some of the patients had clearly been dead for days when the medic was called to examine them.

The source, who has now left Hamad, said: ‘It happened on a regular basis. The police would always say, “It’s an assault, or heart failure, or a collapse” when it wasn’t. Everybody gets put down as “cardio pulmonary failure”. We would have no say on the cause of death.’

The source’s testimony comes the week after The Mail on Sunday revealed the plight of immigrant workers, one year out from the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZqZJ_0d2zcfB300
Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup between 21 November and 18 December next year

Though the Qatar Government has rejected our findings, the country’s own International Labour Organisation (ILO) admitted on Friday that building site deaths were not being certified properly.

The ILO found that 50 immigrant workers died and more than 500 were severely injured in 2020. The ILO admitted: ‘Numbers could be higher.’

The Mail on Sunday’s source described being called out by police to what would be known as a ‘white’ patient — Hamad Medical Corporation code for someone who is ‘obviously dead’.

Overseen by police, a medical unit would then place the four leads of a Hamad-issue Lifepak 15 heart monitor and defibrillator on the immigrant patient, to confirm ‘life extinct’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd2y8_0d2zcfB300
The Gulf state has been blighted by allegations of human rights abuse of construction workers

That confirmation would be logged, printed out, handed to police and the medics would leave.

The source said: ‘We wouldn’t be able to put down that we thought anything suspicious had taken place. We wouldn’t even be able to put down what we call the mechanism of injury.’

The medic said he had been asked to examine a patient at the Lusail Stadium, where the World Cup final will be held.

He said: ‘I did get a call to the Lusail, but the times I got called to the stadiums were rare. I don’t think they wanted an English person or a white person there.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8Ovq_0d2zcfB300
Organisers of the 2022 World Cup have repeatedly refuted claims of human rights abuse

Qatar’s ILO, which examined data collected at government-run trauma centres and ambulances, said that investigations into construction workers’ death were inadequate, with ‘gaps’ in information on causes of death.

Amnesty International found that phrases such as ‘natural causes’, ‘cardiac arrest’ or ‘acute respiratory failure’ were used on death certificates. Dr David Bailey, a leading pathologist and member of the WHO, told Amnesty: ‘Essentially, everyone dies of respiratory or cardiac failure in the end.’

A spokesman for the Qatari Government last night said: ‘There is no evidence to support these allegations. Investigations into workplace incidents or a death in Qatar are taken very seriously.

‘Medical professionals, police, and other first responders follow very specific protocols and document their findings.’

Daily Mail

