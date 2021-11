You can dine in a fall or winter wonderland at the Inn at Hastings Park, where they’ve brought back their glorious INNgloos for your cool weather dining pleasure. The culinary team at Town Meeting Bistro will be serving their modern spin on timeless New England flavors for private lunches, dinners or brunches enclosed in the magical igloos. Stay snug while spending some quality time with loved ones with all safety protocols in place. Savor hot lobster rolls over lunch, duck breast and charcuterie with wine for dinner or eggs any style for a cozy champagne brunch. They also have a kids menu available for any little ones joining the cool party.

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO