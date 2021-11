Yes, your breakfast bacon is more expensive. A lot more expensive than a year ago. So are eggs, baby food and baby clothes, cars, televisions and appliances. The government said Wednesday its consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago — the biggest 12-month jump since 1990. But the average American doesn't need to be an economist to know what they've already seen at the grocery store or car lot — just about everything is noticeably more expensive.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO