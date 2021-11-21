I Found Light Against All Odds hosts turkey drive for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield organization that mentors young adults and teenagers turned its attention to families in need this holiday season.

At the Smead Arena Parking lot in Springfield Saturday, members of “I Found Light Against All Odds” partnered with the Springfield Housing Authority to distribute dozens of 20lbs turkeys to families in need.

Stefan Davis founded I Found Light Against All Odds several years ago. He envisioned an organization helping young people find their right direction in life and to be of service to the community during the holidays.

“We were astonished and so happy to give 100 turkeys back to the families that may no be able to have a turkey for thanksgiving”, Davis said.



22News Anchor Ciara Speller has been an active member of this organization for several years. She explained what its goals are for here, a perfect fit helping others.

“For me, I’ve always had a tremendous support system growing up, and I know not everyone has that. I’ve seen that being out in the community, I want to be there and get involved wherever I can,” Ciara said.

22News found the organization has attracted members from an even younger generation. Sci-Tech senior Iyanah Wills said its goals coincide with hers.

“It is also helping grow organizations for helping girls, I struggled as a teen and this is really eye-opening for me,” said Wills.

Community service going hand in hand with a program helping young people making life choices for their benefit and the good of their community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.