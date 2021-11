PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in Northeast Portland on Tuesday night, police said. At 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report that shots had been fired in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Wasco Street. They found David Sanders, 32, at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect or suspects left the scene and haven't been found, police said.

