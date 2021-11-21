Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:18:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing outings on area lakes until the winds subside. If on the lakes, avoid the open waters and stay in protected coves. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph until the early evening then 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph through the overnight hours and on Thanksgiving Day. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening until 6 PM PST / 7 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

7 HOURS AGO