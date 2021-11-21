Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand - Snelling, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Fresno-Clovis, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore and Visalia -Porterville -Reedley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Interstate-5, Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia. Traffic could be heavier than usual due to the Thanksgiving Holiday so drive carefully and allow for additional time to arrive at your destination.
