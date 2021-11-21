ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-22 15:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...The first freeze of the season is expected with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s. * WHERE...Southern and central Mohave County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED TONIGHT FOR TRAVEL ON HIGHWAY 2 FROM COLES CORNER TO STEVENS PASS .A light glaze of ice will be possible with freezing rain on Highway 2 west of Coles Corner up to Stevens Pass late tonight into early Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures will moderate late in the morning with freezing rain transitioning to rain by noon on Thanksgiving. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY STEVENS PASS * WHAT...Light glaze of ice expected from Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. Total ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery travel along Highway 2 over Stevens Pass.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Gusts to 75 mph near and below the Cajon Pass and near the coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 3 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-27 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT AKST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to midnight AKST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will arrive in squalls for periods followed by periods of flurries or no snow at all. For this reason rates and accumulations will be highly variable over time and area.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness#Central Interior#Akst
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...US-191 and MT-66 will be impacted by strong crosswinds.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Interstate 80 near Vedauwoo. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 6 PM AST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Thursday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM AST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 6 PM AST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Thursday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM AST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Northwest to northeast beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 6 AM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Little River; Miller LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand - Snelling, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Fresno-Clovis, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore and Visalia -Porterville -Reedley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Interstate-5, Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia. Traffic could be heavier than usual due to the Thanksgiving Holiday so drive carefully and allow for additional time to arrive at your destination.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:18:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing outings on area lakes until the winds subside. If on the lakes, avoid the open waters and stay in protected coves. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph until the early evening then 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph through the overnight hours and on Thanksgiving Day. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening until 6 PM PST / 7 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-26 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. It could also impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect snow to arrive in showers. Heavier showers will occasionally produce snow squalls with low visibility and high rates of accumulation followed by periods of little to snow snow and good visibility. Therefore, amounts will be highly variable from time to time and from neighborhood to neighborhood.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST/7 PM MST THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST/8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST/8 PM MST this evening until 6 PM PST/7 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST/7 PM MST THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST/8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST/8 PM MST this evening until 6 PM PST/7 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected, strongest near the foothills. * WHERE...San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

