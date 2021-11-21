ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittenhouse case highlights the nation’s deep division over gun rights | Analysis

By Glenn Thrush
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour days before Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder, the judge in his case tossed out a charge: illegal possession of the military-style semi-automatic rifle he used to kill two people. The withdrawal of the misdemeanor charge, which carried a maximum sentence of less than a year, was a...

Washington Post

Rep. Greene introduces bill to award Congress’s highest honor to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal — the legislative branch’s highest honor — to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who last week was found not guilty of homicide and other charges related to his fatal shooting of two men during a protest against police violence last year.
Slate

How the Far-Right Deep Web Is Talking About Kyle Rittenhouse Now

Kyle Rittenhouse’s post-trial media tour began in earnest with his “sweet kid” appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Monday. But on far-right message boards and deep-web forums, discussions of the verdict—and what it means for the future—were already well underway. On Telegram, the messaging platform popular with the...
AFP

US teen cleared in protester deaths says self-defense 'not illegal'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teen acquitted after fatally shooting two men during protests and riots against police brutality last year, said self-defense is "not illegal" following a verdict that underscored racial tensions across the United States. "Kyle Rittenhouse made it very much harder for this state to come together, he made it harder for us to see the humanity in each other," one demonstrator said about racial divisions in Wisconsin. bur-sst/bbk/md/ssy/leg
Slate

Rittenhouse and the Right’s Strategy of Deputizing Vigilantes

Republican legislators have a new favorite tactic in waging the culture wars. Red states have passed a series of laws that outsource enforcement to private citizens on hot-button issues like abortion and equal protection. By unleashing legal bounty hunters, these laws create an end-run around constitutional review and “institutionalize opposition to fundamental rights.” The most controversial is Texas’ S.B. 8, which effectively outlawed abortion in the state.
Laredo Morning Times

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Illinois gun rights advocates see victory in Rittenhouse verdict

BLOOMINGTON — A Wisconsin jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges Friday is seen as a victory by those in Illinois and elsewhere concerned about additional regulation of firearms. "I'm ecstatic about the verdict," said Stephen Stewart, owner of CI Shooting Sports, a Bloomington gun store and indoor...
Iola Register

Rittenhouse case underscores why age floor of 21 is needed for guns nationwide

Since 1984, the nationwide legal drinking age has been 21 for good reasons. Young people’s brains are still developing, which affects their judgment and cognitive abilities. That, along with raging hormones, boosts the chances of impulsive decision-making. It’s a dumb idea to add alcohol to an already unstable mix. It makes even less sense to add firearms to that unstable mix. Perhaps it’s time to start applying the same age restrictions on firearms that federal law places on alcohol.
news4sanantonio.com

Gun rights advocate says Rittenhouse prosecutor needs basic firearm training

KENOSHA, Wis. (TND) - A former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association is putting one of the attorneys prosecuting Kyle Rittenhouse on blast for his alleged lack of gun safety during the trial. Dana Loesch, who is a gun rights advocate and nationally syndicated radio host, told Fox News Assistant...
americanmilitarynews.com

Rittenhouse prosecutor says ‘right to self-defense ends when you bring a gun’

During closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Monday, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse bringing a gun to Kenosha ends his right to self-defense. “You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create. That’s critical right here. If you’re the one who’s threatening others, you...
thetrace.org

The Biggest SCOTUS Gun Case In Over a Decade

SCOTUS holds oral arguments in the biggest gun rights cases in more than a decade. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association. v. Bruen, the court is hearing a challenge to New York’s “may-issue” law requiring people applying for handgun licenses to demonstrate a pressing need to carry concealed firearms. The U.S. solicitor general will also be defending the state’s law at the high court today. A sign of the intense interest on both sides, more than 80 amicus briefs were filed in the case. While many experts believe the 6-3 conservative court will invalidate New York’s statute, a more sweeping ruling could imperil other public gun restrictions as well. “About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in a state that has a gun law similar to New York’s,” Joseph Blocher, a Duke law professor, told The New York Times. “If the court strikes this law down, it could have a significant impact on the lives of tens of millions of Americans.” You can tune in to live audio here. The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia spoke more about the case on WBUR’s On Point.
