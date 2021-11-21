Heyday of Bristol's tram network remembered by collector

The drowning of a 23-year-old British entrepreneur while on a family trip to Corfu “cannot be fully explained,” an inquest has heard. Basil “Baz” Fisher, from Basingstoke, drowned while on a family holiday to the Greek island in September 2020. He had been swimming with others across a 100-metre stretch of water near their boat when he disappeared. Mr Fisher, a talented swimmer, was found a short time later on the ocean floor and could not be resuscitated. His body was later returned to Hampshire, where he lived, and an inquest into his death took place in Winchester on...

