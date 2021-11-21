ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME NOTES: Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

By Spencer Chrisman
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) will host Louisiana-Monroe (4-6, 2-5 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium for the last non-conference home...

LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time since the 1946-47 season, LSU has held its first five opponents under 60 points, with the latest defensive prowess coming in a win over Belmont in the PMAC on Monday, Nov. 22. The Tigers (5-0) dominated the Bruins (3-2), 83-53. Tari...
BATON ROUGE, LA
REPORT: LSU All-American corner Eli Ricks to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals. The former five-star corner played his senior year at IMG Academy after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Ricks was sidelined with a season ending injury to his shoulder which he hurt against Kentucky.
SANTA ANA, CA
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After losing in overtime to Missouri on Saturday to fall to 5-6 on the season and 2-6 in Southeastern Conference play, the Florida Gators have parted ways with Head Coach Dan Mulllen. Mullen, who was an instrumental offensive coordinator in the two national championships Florida won...
FLORIDA STATE
Tiger offense struggles in 27-14 win over ULM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) struggled offensively, specifically in the red zone, in their 27-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe (4-7, 2-5 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Tigers had four trips to the red zone and only came away with 10 points. This was the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The 48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday, Nov. 22 with their press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. previewing the historic rivalry between the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers. The Bayou Classic returns to New Orleans after spending last season’s in Shreveport, Louisiana due...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Southeastern earns bid in FCS Playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions learned Sunday, Nov. 21, that they did enough to earn a spot in the FCS Playoffs. Southeastern (8-3) will host Florida A&M (9-2) on Saturday, Nov. 27. This is the fourth time the Lions have made the playoffs.
HAMMOND, LA
Justin Jefferson celebrates ‘monster’ game against Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Vikings pass catcher, Justin Jefferson, had a “monster” day in Minnesota’s 34-31 win over the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 21. Jefferson racked up 104 yards receiving in the first quarter, the fourth-best in Viking history. He’s also the only player in...
NFL
Kamara will miss his third game in a row

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara will not suit up for the Bills game due to a knee injury. It’ll be the third game in a row the running back will miss. His backfield mate, Mark Ingram, is questionable for the Thanksgiving game with a knee injury. Ryan Ramczyk (knee),...
NFL
Southern falls to Nebraska, 82-59

LINCOLN, Neb. (WAFB) - Southern had trouble scoring in an 82-59 defeat to Nebraska. The Jags (1-4) will be back home for Bayou Classic week after spending a couple of weeks away from the F.G. Clark. Sean Woods and his guys wrapped up their road stretch in Lincoln, Neb. against...
NEBRASKA STATE
Report: Saints sign Taysom Hill to four-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Taysom Hill has agreed to a four-year extension with the Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s a unique deal worth $40 million but could escalate to $95 million if Hill becomes the starting quarterback. The deal includes $22 million in guaranteed money. Hill was active for...
NFL
Towns’ 28 points paces Timberwolves past Pelicans, 110-96

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four with a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Jarred Vanderbilt, who...
NBA
LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation

(AP) - LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will not...
NBA
Bengals beat Raiders with big fourth quarter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) blew open a close game to beat the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) 32-13 in Las Vegas. The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month. “We...
NFL
