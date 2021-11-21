ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, IN

DePauw tops Rose-Hulman in playoffs

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIknh_0d2zb0EQ00

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The DePauw Tigers defeated the Rose-Hulman Fightin’ Engineers 26-21 in the NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers built an early 13-0 lead and held on late to advance to the round of 16. They will play Wisconsin Whitewater next week.

Rose got two receiving touchdowns from Adam Tice Saliu and another from Shane Welshans. Andrew Dion was 27 of 58 for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. Running back Shane Welshans rushed for 124 yards and receiver Noah Thomas had 9 receptions for 145 yards.

DePauw was led by quarterback Chase Andries who had 69 rush yards and completed 17 of 24 passes for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Boys basketball round up

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Barr-Reeve Vikings defeated the Washington Hatchets 54-41 behind 26 points from Hagen Knepp. In other action the Linton Miners defeated Indy Metro 65-56 in their season opener. Joey Hart had 30 points in the victory for Linton. Also the Terre Haute North Patriots topped Mooresville 58-53 as Colin Frank had […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mallory reflects on Sycamores’ win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory reflects on Indiana State’s 15-10 win at Illinois State as the Sycamores wrap up the season 5-6 and win in Normal for the first time since 1997.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greencastle, IN
Greencastle, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Depauw, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Linton tops North Central in OT

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners defeated North Central 50-42 in overtime on Thursday evening. The Lady Miners led 16-14 at the half and pulled away in the extra session to earn their third win of the season. With the loss North Central drops to 3-1.
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Colts and Jonathan Taylor healthy heading to Buffalo

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts head into a defining stretch of the season with their health. For the first time since week 15 of last season, no player has been ruled out heading into a game. Linebacker Darius Leonard is questionable for Sunday’s significant meeting with the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. “Right now,’’ […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Ncaa Division Iii#Wisconsin Whitewater#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman wins conference title

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Rose-Hulman football team clinched the HCAC title on Saturday with a 58-21 victory over Mount St. Joseph at Cook Stadium. This is the 13th conference title in school history. With the victory, the Engineers return to the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 2016. They will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State Basketball defeats Hanover

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Sycamores defeated Hanover on Sunday afternoon 90-49 at the Hulman Center. Cooper Neese led the scoring for ISU with 20 points, while Cameron Henry finished with a double double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Micah Thomas had 15 points for the Sycamores. With this win, the […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

SMWC wins volleyball championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College won the USCAA Division 1 Volleyball National Championship on Saturday, defeating Bluefield State College in three sets to win the championship match. The Pomeroys’ first volleyball title came in Head Coach Ashley Harris’ first year at the helm. Jacelyn Rivas and Hannah Zuege each had 15 kills, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2021 Play of the Year

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
HOBBIES
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Heritage topped by Indy Lutheran

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke Heritage Wolves lost to Indianapolis Lutheran 42-6 on Friday night. The Lone Wolves score came following a fumble recovery by Noble Johnson. Christian Johnson connected with Anthony Wood on their only touchdown of the night.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Trio of Braves celebrate signing day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A trio of Terre Haute South Braves celebrate signing day on Wednesday. Courtney Jones – Volleyball at Lipscomb University Kaya Tanner – Cross country at SMWC Christian Verst – Wrestling at Trine University.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman basketball wins home opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team won their home opener on Wednesday evening, with a final score of 72-58 over Albion College. The Engineers were led by Dillon Duff with 15 points and Max Chaplin with 12. Vuk Djuric recorded 10 points and 9 rebounds while Samvit Ram and Jackson Kabrick […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

230
Followers
246
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy