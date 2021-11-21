DePauw tops Rose-Hulman in playoffs

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The DePauw Tigers defeated the Rose-Hulman Fightin’ Engineers 26-21 in the NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers built an early 13-0 lead and held on late to advance to the round of 16. They will play Wisconsin Whitewater next week.

Rose got two receiving touchdowns from Adam Tice Saliu and another from Shane Welshans. Andrew Dion was 27 of 58 for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. Running back Shane Welshans rushed for 124 yards and receiver Noah Thomas had 9 receptions for 145 yards.

DePauw was led by quarterback Chase Andries who had 69 rush yards and completed 17 of 24 passes for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns.

