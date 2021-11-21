ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Portsmouth man wanted on felony charges dies after head-on crash on Harbor View Blvd in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo, Nathan Crawford
 9 days ago



SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 42-year-old Portsmouth man wanted on 3 felony charges died after he drove on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another vehicle in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

Sunday evening, a nearby worker says flowers and balloons were left out by loved ones.

According to police dispatch, the crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Harbor View Boulevard, near College Drive. Just over 24 hours later, tire tracks and shattered glass from the impact are there marking where the crash happened.

A release from Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police stated that a trooper noticed one of the vehicles, a 2004 Honda Accord, pass by on I-664 with a possible violation. The vehicle exited I-664 at the College Drive Exit.

As the trooper continued following the vehicle to verify the violation, state police say the vehicle pulled into a housing development and then abruptly made a U-turn, accelerating down Harbour View Boulevard, traveling on the wrong side of the roadway.

The state trooper then reported seeing the crash involving the Honda.

A witness tells 10 On Your Side they heard the impact before they saw the crash.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 42-year-old Portsmouth resident Micahel Samuel Eure, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Harbour View Boulevard, when he struck a 2009 Lexus RX350 head-on.

Police say Eure was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died upon impact. Officials confirmed that Eure was wanted on 3 felony warrants out of Chesapeake and was armed with a firearm at the time of the crash. At this time, it is unknown if he was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

The 65-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

 

