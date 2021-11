PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Baylor's balance is giving coach Scott Drew plenty of options to start the season. The sixth-ranked Bears had five players score in double figures in their 75-63 win over Arizona State on Wednesday night that wrapped up first-round play at the Battle 4 Atlantis. L.J. Cryer led that group with 15 points, marking the fifth time in as many games that the Bears have had at least four double-figure scorers.

