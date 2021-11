GOSHEN — If Goshen boys basketball can post some victories this season as distinguished as some of the rarities the RedHawks are about to post, then look out. Inexhaustible fourth-year starting guard Drew Hogan is on his way to becoming the first Goshen player in 19 years, and seventh ever, to crack 1,000 points, which prompts Hawks coach Michael Wohlford to wonder how many 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history also have finished top 12 in the state in cross county and top 10 in the 1,600 meters in track.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO