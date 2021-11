Downtown Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival kicked off Monday with lights and decor in the Old Market and surrounding streets. The illuminated area is from 10th to 13th Streets between Harney and Jackson Streets. Displays will also be set up along 24th Street in North and South Omaha. The lights will shine in all three areas until Jan. 3. Now in its 22nd year, the Festival of Lights began in 1999, when it was called the Millennium Lights.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO