DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is urging all Coloradans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. He is not issuing a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving it up to individual counties to issue their own mask mandates. “For our partisan state, we’re taking action to be ready whatever the decision of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough hospital beds, whatever the decisions of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough monoclonal antibody treatment,” said Polis. Polis said that of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado, 16.2% are vaccinated, 84% are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) “We...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO