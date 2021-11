MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team continued its road trip with an away match against Florida Tech on Friday night. The Sailfish, who are now ranked seventh in the most recent NCAA South Region Rankings, notched a win against Florida Tech (4-24, 2-15 SSC) in dramatic fashion. Through the first three sets, the Sailfish found themselves down 2-1. PBA (15-13, 8-9 SSC) took the fourth set with ease, winning 25-15 to force a fifth set. PBA found itself trailing 9-7 in the final set, but the 'Fish ended the set on an 8-3 run to win the set 15-12 and escape with a 3-2 victory. PBA was 0-6 in five-set matches this season before tonight's contest.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO