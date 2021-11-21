Body found in submerged vehicle in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle in a canal Saturday morning in northwest Bakersfield.
Emergency responders were called to the canal near Fruitvale Avenue and Snow Road at around 8 a.m. A vehicle was in the water and rescue teams pulled a body out of the vehicle.
It was not immediately clear what time the vehicle went into the canal or why. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the body at a later time.
Anyone with information can call CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.
