Bakersfield, CA

Body found in submerged vehicle in northwest Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle in a canal Saturday morning in northwest Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to the canal near Fruitvale Avenue and Snow Road at around 8 a.m. A vehicle was in the water and rescue teams pulled a body out of the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear what time the vehicle went into the canal or why. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the body at a later time.

Anyone with information can call CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.

