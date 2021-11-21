Grand Army of the Republic Monument rededicated in Oklahoma City in honor of Gettysburg Address’ anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Descendants of Union soldiers honored the 158th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address with a rededication of the Grand Army of the Republic Monument at Fairlawn Cemetery in Oklahoma City.

Grand Army of the Republic Monument

The rededication was held Saturday, Nov. 20, the day after the anniversary of President Lincoln’s legendary tribute to the lives lost during one of the Civil War’s most pivotal battles.

The Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans rededicated the monument, which was originally unveiled to the public on July 4, 1919.

A solemn moment.

The monument has since became a symbol for not only Union soldiers that fell during the Civil War, but for all the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

“I think it’s important to remember where our country has been to put monuments like these in the proper context,” said Norman Crowe, with Sons of Union Veterans. “Honor their memory, honor their courage and their sacrifices to honor those who died in battle to preserve this Union.”

The rededication of the Grand Army of the Republic Monument.

Building the monument cost around $3,500 in 1919, according to ceremony organizers. That comes to around $53,000 today.

