In my New York Yankees top 10 series that has covered most aspects of Yankee baseball, with the Yankees looking to make acquisitions to improve the team for the 2022 season, today we look at the top 10 acquisitions in the modern era. These acquisitions come from both signings and trades. The Yankees have had many star players that were homegrown, but also have had to look outside their farm system to fill various needs. Owner George M. Steinbrenner was the first owner to make big moves and set the tone for acquisitions for the future.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO