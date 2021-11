The Phoenix Suns have been rolling recently, and grizzled veteran Chris Paul has spoken up on the defensive prowess of one of his teammates, Mikal Bridges, and this isn’t the first time Paul has spoken favorably of Bridges. As the Suns have barreled their way #2 in the west, Bridges has contributed his fair share to the team’s success, averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 boards, and 1.6 dimes for the season. Yet it’s Bridges’ defense that Paul calls everyone’s attention to, making bold claims concerning the defensive soundness of Phoenix’s starting forward. As reported by Gerald Bourguet:

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO