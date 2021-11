Metis may be based on Benetti’s 63-metre platform, but her owner’s request for an extra deck has made her one of a kind, learns Caroline White. Among the phrases most likely to make your project manager weep during a build, “Let’s add another deck” rates highly. On the 63-metre project that became Metis, not only did Benetti’s Marco De Cosmo hold it together when a client bought the partly built yacht and made such a request, but the yard, together with designer Giorgio Cassetta, reacted with ingenuity to fulfil the wish in some style. Glimpsing the lines of the finished superyacht at anchor, you would not guess that several months into her build she was a radically different boat. And that’s just what you can see from the dock.

