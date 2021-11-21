ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 449.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

 4 days ago
Nov 20 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 449,955,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 567,081,775 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 448,155,906 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered as of Nov. 19 out of 562,868,095 doses delivered.

The agency said 229,837,421 people had received at least one dose while 196,128,496 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 34.5 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

