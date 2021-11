Could Abbie Duggar be pregnant in her latest photo? Some of her followers seem to think she and her husband John-David Duggar are dropping hints about their second child being on the way. Currently, the pair shares a daughter, Grace Annette, who will be two years old in January. So, it’s possible that Abbie is pregnant again. And she keeps adding to the speculation with the cute new photos she shares online.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO