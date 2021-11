The University of Connecticut women’s hockey team ran into a bit of a speedbump against the University of Maine Black Bears during their best start in program history. On Friday, the Huskies were in control right from the get-go. Not even two minutes into the contest, the Huskies went on the powerplay as Maine’s Alyssa Wruble was assessed an elbowing penalty. The Huskies would take several shots throughout the powerplay, but Loryn Porter was making saves left and right to keep the Huskies off the board.

