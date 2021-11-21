ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane mayor expands Small Business Saturday

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 4 days ago
Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things.

SPOKANE, Wash.– Shopping local for the people on your holiday list just got a little easier.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced on Nov. 20 she was extending Small Business Saturday to include more weekends of the holiday season.

Typically, Small Business Saturday is held the weekend after Thanksgiving. It’s when shopping for the holiday season really ramps up.

Mayor Woodward said instead of it just being one Saturday in Spokane, she was expanding it to include Nov. 20 Nov. 27, Dec 4, and Dec. 11.

‘Tis the season to eat, drink and shop local!

