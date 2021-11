1.) Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker is one of the best players in the country. Tucker has been sensational this season, totaling 220 carries for 1,362 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding 17 receptions for 239 yards and two more scores. The second-year back ranks No. 1 in the ACC and second in the country in rushing yards. He's rushed for over 100 yards in nine of the Orange's 11 games. It's worth noting, though, State held Tucker in check last season in the Wolfpack's 36-29 road win, allowing only 18 yards on 16 carries. Considering Tucker's success, it should come as no surprise Syracuse No. 1 in the ACC in rushing at 236.9 yards per game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO