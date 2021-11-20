EC man gets prison for high-speed chase with stolen vehicle

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison, in part, for stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Nicholas R. Post, 26, 2665 Western Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to flee an officer and several unrelated charges including possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and operating after revocation.

A felony count of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and three felony counts of bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Post to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Post must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment. He cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Post was also fined $2,108.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Augusta police officer was on patrol at 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2020, when he observed a black vehicle leaving the Family Dollar store in Augusta and operating erratically on U.S. 12. The officer conducted a records check and learned the vehicle’s registration was suspended because of unpaid parking tickets.

Because of the traffic violations he was observing, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle on U.S. 12 near Lafayette Street. The driver began to pull over and slow down, but then merged back into traffic and accelerated to 60 mph inside Augusta’s city limits.

The vehicle continued out of the city, where its speeds exceeded 103 mph.

The officer terminated the pursuit and relayed the situation to Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies in the area. The officer went to the Family Dollar store to review video surveillance in an attempt to identify the driver.

After seeing a man leaving the store and getting into the black vehicle, deputies were able to identify him as Post.

A short time later, Eau Claire police told the Augusta police officer that the black vehicle in question had just been reported as stolen.

Post was arrested in Eau Claire for an unrelated incident and was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for that incident and the speeding incident in Augusta.

Post was free on bond for three separate pending felony cases in both Eau Claire and Jackson counties.