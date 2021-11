Last season wasn’t what Hull FC fans dreamed it’d be. After a fast start under new coach Brett Hodgson, Hull FC’s season capitulated despite a dramatic derby day win over rivals and fellow play-off contenders Hull KR. They lost nine out of their last 10 games as they dropped out of the top four into eighth. With a few astute signings and another pre-season under Hodgson, things could turn that around and lead to a much better 2022. The arrival of the aforementioned new signings gives the former Man of Steel plenty of options and should make settling on a first choice 17 rather difficult but that won’t stop us from trying to predict what the Black and Whites’ first choice side will be in 2022.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO