Michael Maguire is best known in Great Britain for his superb two-year tenure as Wigan coach. After 12 years without a title, Maguire revolutionised the Warriors in 2010 making good on the untapped potential of the club over the previous decade to turn them into Champions once more after a dominant campaign in which the club finished top of the pile before vanquishing rivals St Helens at Old Trafford 22-10.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO