In mid-February, it was announced that the Sportsplex of Halfmoon would be closing its doors. A lot of soccer families were very disappointed about the decision but there was nothing Paul Rogan, the owner of Sportsplex could do because the building had been sold. It was also the height of COVID and they couldn't stay open because of CDC protocols. It was a tough decision but it had to be made. Now they are coming back but in a different location.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO