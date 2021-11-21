Site Index

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketWatch

E-commerce platform Global-e to acquire tech company in deal valued up to $500 million

E-commerce platform Global-e Online Ltd. announced it will acquire technology Flow Commerce Inc. in a deal valued up to $500 million. The transaction includes a base consideration of $425 million and up to $75 million based on certain 2021 results, plus $45 million in Global-e shares "for certain assumed, performance-based vesting warrants for Flow shares." The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Flow is expected to generate $20 million in net revenue in calendar 2021. The acquisition aims to help Global-e reach small merchants who can't currently use the company's services. The deal is expected to encroach on certain cross-border services that are part of an exclusive relationship with Shopify Inc. As a result, Global-e will issue a warrant for approximately $70 million in shares to Shopify. Global-e stock has tumbled 25.8% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index is up 4.6% for the period.
BUSINESS
Reuters

London copper steady on upbeat U.S. data, but firmer dollar weighs

Nov 25 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on Thursday, supported by strong U.S. economic data and concerns over tight global supply, although a firmer dollar and Federal Reserve's taper timeline put some downward pressure on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $9,845.50 a tonne,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on dollar strength, Bank of Korea hikes rates

* Regional stocks hurt by strong dollar * South Korean shares fall on BOK rate hike * Kaisa Group shares jump on resuming trade By Harish Sridharan Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market shares were broadly weaker on Thursday, hurt by the dollar's strength, as a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve policymakers encouraged bets for quicker U.S. interest rate hikes, and made investors more wary of riskier assets. Equities in South Korea dropped, after the country's central bank raised interest rates and upgraded its 2022 inflation forecast, bolstering expectations for further policy tightening. Shares in Seoul fell as much as 0.7%, while stocks in Manila, Singapore and Shanghai dropped 0.8%, 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Supporting the greenback, several Fed policymakers said they would be open to speeding up the taper of their bond-buying program if inflation stayed high, and to move more quickly to raise interest rates, minutes of the central bank's Nov. 2-3 policy meeting showed on Wednesday. Hawkish sentiment from the Fed weighed on regional currencies, with Malaysia's ringgit, Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah easing between 0.1% and 0.3%. In South Korea, Bank of Korea's monetary policy board raised the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.00%, as expected by 29 of 30 analysts in a Reuters poll The central bank is expected to continue its policy tightening cycle with rates tipped to reach 1.50% by the end of 2022, raising concerns about whether households will be able to service their debt repayments. The won weakened 0.3%. "Given BOK's hints at the October meeting, today's hike is already well-priced in and therefore, its actualization will not move KRW rates," Duncan Tan, Rates Strategist at DBS said in a note. "What could move KRW rates today... is likely to be BOK's communications related to the 2022 hike path" Stocks in Jakarta gained 0.7%, a day after the country's central bank governor said Bank Indonesia plans to reduce the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system, but will keep interest rates low until it sees signs of inflation rising. In a fresh development in China's property sector crisis, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it wants to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond by a year-and-a-half as part of efforts to avoid a default and resolve a liquidity crisis. Shares of the embattled developer, which resumed trading after suspension on Nov. 5, soared as much as 23.8%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was First Media Tbk PT, up 25% ** In the Philippines, top index loser was Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc , down 3.3% ** Malaysia's ringgit hits lowest since Aug. 24 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.04 -10.51 0.79 7.62 China +0.06 +2.19 -0.10 3.34 India +0.00 -1.79 0.05 24.62 Indonesia -0.13 -1.63 0.65 12.50 Malaysia -0.40 -4.87 -0.15 -6.59 Philippines -0.13 -4.86 -0.83 3.05 S.Korea -0.28 -8.71 -0.36 3.82 Singapore -0.03 -3.48 -0.17 13.29 Taiwan +0.03 +2.51 0.09 19.86 Thailand -0.03 -10.11 0.10 13.95 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
eturbonews.com

2021 Global Destination Index released

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of independent Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and specialized event service providers, has unveiled its 2021 Global Destination Index, highlighting the most popular meeting and incentive destinations around the world for 2021, and identifying markets that are already trending for 2022. The report was compiled based on analyzing planner responses from GDP’s Q3 Meeting & Events Pulse Survey and reviewing nearly 1,600 meeting and incentive RFPs in the over 500 destinations that Global DMC Partners represents.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Indexes Mixed As Breadth Weakens Further

The major equity indexes closed mostly lower Friday with negative internals on the NYSE while the NASDAQ’s were mixed. Most closed near their lows of the session. The index charts saw a mix of bullish and bearish technical events while cumulative market breadth, that has been an important concern for us, weakened further. However, some of the data is starting to suggest the potential for a pause or near-term bounce for equities. Should that transpire, it would be extremely important, in our opinion, to see some notable improvement in market breadth for us to consider said pause/bounce could be sustainable.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Index In A Bull Channel

The rally in the US dollar index this week has seen it breaking out above the prior 2021 highs around 94.63, trading as high as 96.30. However, the move into the bull channel top has been met with some initial selling, bringing the price back below the 95.86 level for now.
MARKETS
investing.com

Some Index Trends Shift

The major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday. However, the gains were achieved with negative breadth on both the NYSE and NASDAQ. The most important technical events of the session were two indexes shifting their near-term trends to positive from neutral while another shifted in the opposite direction. As such, we find the near-term chart trends evenly split between positive and neutral projections.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Focus on Individual Stocks, Not Misleading Indexes

Markets, as measured by major indexes, have been surging to records for weeks now, but that can be a distraction. "In an expanding stock market, the smart trader is the one picking stocks – and not leaning into index timing," Real Money's James "Rev Shark" Deporre wrote recently. Deporre advocates...
STOCKS
investing.com

Indexes' Return Lines Appear Effective

The major equity indexes closed lower Tuesday with negative internals on the NYSE while the NASDAQ saw negative breadth but positive up/down volumes. Two of the index charts saw some deterioration as the “return lines,” as discussed in our comments of late, appear to be reasserting themselves on the larger-cap indexes, at least for the moment.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.27% higher to $47.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.06 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazil's CSN to acquire metal-can maker Metalgráfica

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil steelmaker CSN said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire metal-can maker Metalgráfica in a move it said would allow it to expand the production capacity of its packaging division. CSN said the transaction, which requires shareholder approval, will make Metalgráfica a fully owned subsidiary.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.23% higher to $2,922.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $96.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.65% higher to $658.29 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $42.70 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
