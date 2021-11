Nouredin Nouili woke up on July 1 nervous and excited. It was the first day in the 115-year history of the NCAA that athletes would be afforded the same fundamental rights as their college peers: the ability to monetize their names, images and likenesses. Overnight, nearly half a million athletes across all 50 states could finally protect their intellectual property and accept business opportunities. It was suddenly open season for appearance fees, autograph sessions, endorsements and partnerships.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO