Labour apologises to family of dead Tory MP James Brokenshire after asking for his vote in the by-election triggered by his death

Labour was forced to apologise last night to the family of a deceased Tory MP after asking for his vote in the by-election triggered by his death.

In an extraordinary blunder, Sir Keir Starmer's party sent a 'Vote Labour' appeal to James Brokenshire who died last month after a brave battle with lung cancer.

The former Cabinet Minister's death, at the age of 53, has sparked a by-election in his former Old Bexley and Sidcup seat – with Labour seen as the main challengers for the December 2 poll.

But in their eagerness to overturn a huge Tory majority of nearly 19,000, Labour campaigners addressed an 'election communication' to the late Mr Brokenshire at his family's home in the constituency.

The Mail on Sunday understands that the heavily Labour-branded letter, complete with a large photograph of party candidate Daniel Francis, caused deep upset to Mr Brokenshire's widow Cathy.

Only last month, Labour leader Sir Keir joined in tributes to the former Communities Secretary, describing him as a 'friend to many of us' who 'commanded enormous respect'.

The Tory MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford, Sir David Evennett, branded the blunder 'so insensitive' and called on Labour to say sorry.

And last night, Sir Keir's party responded with an apology to Mr Brokenshire's family. In a statement, Labour said: 'This was the standard freepost mailing that parties get at election time which is sent to all registered electors in the local area.

'We sincerely apologise for any distress cause to the Brokenshire family.'

But one Labour MP said there was 'no way' the 'dreadful' error should have happened. Labour hopes of a by-election shock in the seat may rest on voters' anger at the Government's 'failure' over Channel migrants as well as disgust over the sleaze row that is still engulfing Boris Johnson's party.

The Tories are fielding local Bexley councillor Louie French as their candidate in a seat once represented by former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.