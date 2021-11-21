ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting KC advances to Western Conference Semifinals of MLS Cup Playoffs

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUuPV_0d2zUM6A00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An electric match with Vancouver Whitecaps FC ends with a Sporting KC win of 3-1 and a berth in the 2nd round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sporting came out with an early goal by Khiry Shelton in the 17th minute with assists by Graham Zusi and Dániel Sallói.

Whitecaps FC responded with a penalty kick in the 39th minute with a goal by Cristian Dájome.

In extra time in the first half, Nicolas Isimit-Mirin came up big with a goal off of several tips by SKC players.

In the second half, in the 58th minute, 13-year veteran Graham Zusi got his own goal with an assist by Sallói.

SKC defeats Vancouver for the 2nd time this season.

They will play the winner of Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake who play on Tuesday, November 23.

