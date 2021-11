The No. 20 NC State football team stomped the Syracuse Orange 41-17, keeping its ACC title game hopes alive, at the Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20. It took a while for the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) to rip the Band-Aid off, but once it got going in the second quarter, there was no looking back. NC State scored 28 of its 41 points in a seven-minute span at the end of the second quarter, scoring on offense, defense and special teams in the period, keeping the Orange (5-6, 2-5 ACC) at bay for the rest of the contest.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO