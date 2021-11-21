ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

HSC-25 medevacs Philippine consul from Saipan to GRMC

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 4 days ago

The Guam-based “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 responded to a medical evacuation request for a patient in Saipan yesterday, Nov. 20. The HSC-25 crew medevaced the Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI, Glicerio “Eli” Arago, who was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City to undergo a...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saipan Tribune

Prayers for recovery of honorary Philippine consul Eli Arago

The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI issued a statement Saturday that honorary Philippine consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago has been airlifted to Guam for treatment following a serious unexpected “health event” Friday morning. The statement said Saturday that Arago “is now under the expert care of medical professionals of Guam Regional Medical City”...
SOCIETY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Saipan sees dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases

HAGATNA, Guam — An outbreak of COVID-19 on Saipan sent their case numbers soaring Tuesday. Health officials said there were 98 new cases confirmed, which is 17% of all known infections since the start of the pandemic, the Guam Pacific Daily News reported. “The numbers are huge, or large, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Frank Cable departs Saipan after enjoying first port visit

The submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands last Nov. 1. This was Frank Cable’s first port visit since departing Apra Harbor, Guam, and taking over as the expeditionary submarine tender. “We extend our sincere appreciation to our friends [on]...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: From Udall To The Philippines

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Shelby Mann from Udall. Shelby is assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America. One of her many duties include signaling a CV-22B Osprey from the U.S. Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron to land on the ship’s flight deck. The America, is the lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, operating in U.S. 7th Fleet to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. Thank you for making Udall proud Shelby and THANK YOU for your service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Evacuation#Saipan#Hsc 25#Hsc#Commonwealth#Chcc#Filipino#Kababayans#U S Coast Guard#Navy
pncguam.com

Adelup welcomes expansion of COVID-19 booster eligibility

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio have welcomed the expansion of COVID-19 booster eligibility announced by the US CDC. “The people of Guam have shown overwhelming support for the COVID-19 vaccine and the protection it provides. To date, over 81% of our total population has been vaccinated, which has been a defining factor in the decline of our COVID hospital admissions, decrease in new cases reported daily, and most importantly, has saved an untold number of lives,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Governor announces gradual easing of COVID restrictions

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday announced the gradual easing of a number of COVID-19 restrictions. In consultation with Public Health, with the Surgeon Cell, and with the Physicians Advisory Group, the governor said the following changes will take effect. For restaurants and bars, effective 8 AM, Saturday, November 20th,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

BankPacific certified for Guam Safe and WTTC Safe Travels Stamp Program

BankPacific is now certified for the Guam Safe and WTTC Travels Stamp Program by Guam Visitors Bureau, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, and the University of Guam. “To help our community recover we all as part of that community must all help out. As GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said ‘The more businesses and establishments that apply and get certified, the better for us to market the entire island as a COVID safe destination’ and we are excited to be doing our small part,” said BankPacific president Philip Flores.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Asia
Saipan Tribune

New hires at Triple J Saipan

Triple J Saipan, Inc. announced Friday the recent hire of Fred Camacho as business development manager and Keith Ahn as the manager for Saipan Surfrider Hotel. As business development manager for the group, Camacho will assist in the overall coordination of Triple J’s development projects on Saipan and Tinian, building and nurturing relationships as liaison with project vendors and government agencies, and coordinating processes that help the group achieve its goals. Camacho will assist with project permitting, development studies, feasibility analyses, and planning. Camacho has a wealth of experience and strong background in project development and management, having held previous positions such as senior project manager for N15 Architecture Company, Inc. and, most recently, compliance manager for the Northern Mariana Housing Corp.’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program. Camacho has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, associate degree in Criminal Justice and is a U.S. Army veteran.
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Philippines group seeks to bar Marcos Jr. from election for tax evasion

MANILA (Reuters) -A group opposing the candidacy of the son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos for next year’s presidential race will ask the election commission on Wednesday to bar him from running because he has been convicted for tax evasion. Called the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses...
WORLD
pncguam.com

Comprehensive Guam tourism plan in the works

With the island’s tourism industry still in the doldrums, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero hinted that a new comprehensive tourism plan is now in the works. During Friday’s news conference, the governor said Guam Visitors Bureau president Carl Gutierrez talked to her about the plan. “Yeah, he’s made a proposal. And...
TRAVEL
pncguam.com

CDC warns Guam about not following COVID booster shot rules

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has written a letter to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, warning Public Health to comply with the rules regarding COVID-19 vaccination booster shots. “I’ve heard that they’re coming down hard on the immunization department about their hearing rumors that we’re...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pncguam.com

Guam PTAC webinar on responding to RFPs Nov. 24

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is offering a FREE live webinar on November 24, 2021. Entitled, Responding to Requests for Proposals (RFPs), the Guam PTAC will walk participants through the common sections and clauses of an RFP as well as provide tips on developing a proposal in response to an RFP.
VIRTUAL EVENTS
pncguam.com

2 COVID-linked deaths reported

The Joint Information Center was notified of two (2) COVID-19-related fatalities:. The 261st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) on November 17, 2021. The patient was a 40-year-old female, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on October 23, 2021. The 262nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Adelup praises House passage of Build Back Better Act; Governor says Guam will get $347.5M for new hospital

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio have praised the House passage of the Build Back Better legislation. “The most significant opportunity for our community in the Build Back Better Bill is the allocation of at least $347,550,000 for our new hospital, which is a direct investment for our people. The COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored the importance of prioritizing our health care systems and facilities. As a nurse, I know too well that this is long overdue. Other critical provisions include Guam’s increased allocation and federal match for Medicaid and the expansion of SSI benefits to the territories, which will help our Administration continue reducing our island’s uninsured population and moving us closer toward our goal of providing more accessible and affordable healthcare services and monthly assistance through SSI for low-income senior citizens and disabled individuals,” stated Gov. Leon Guerrero.
HEALTH
pncguam.com

GDOE job fair swamped as more than 300 apply

The Guam Department of Education job fair held on Saturday drew more than the pre-registered applicants who submitted applications to GDOE. According to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, they had at least 150 pre-registered applicants but more than double that number showed up. “So we’re really glad to have at least...
JOBS
pncguam.com

CHamoru cultural exhibit opens at national museum in Spain

A newly opened exhibit titled “Biba CHamoru” at the Museo Nacional de Antropologia/National Museum of Anthropology in Madrid is showcasing the history and contemporary CHamoru culture of Guam and the Mariana Islands. The initiative was spearheaded by the museum in Spain as part of the quincentennial commemoration of the first...
MUSEUMS
pncguam.com

Governor: Military not returning Eagle’s Field; GovGuam just leasing

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday clarified that the military is not returning Eagle’s Field to the government of Guam and that GovGuam is just leasing it for use as the site of the new hospital and health center. The governor made the clarification after arguments were made that original...
POLITICS
pncguam.com

CNMI has highest spike of COVID-19 so far at 98 new positive cases

The CNMI has experienced its highest number so far of new COVID-19 positive cases. In a news conference, PIHOA regional epidemiologist Stephanie Kern-Allely reported that as of Nov. 22, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the CNMI has spiked up to 98. Of that total, she said 82 were...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy