HSC-25 medevacs Philippine consul from Saipan to GRMC

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio have praised the House passage of the Build Back Better legislation. “The most significant opportunity for our community in the Build Back Better Bill is the allocation of at least $347,550,000 for our new hospital, which is a direct investment for our people. The COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored the importance of prioritizing our health care systems and facilities. As a nurse, I know too well that this is long overdue. Other critical provisions include Guam’s increased allocation and federal match for Medicaid and the expansion of SSI benefits to the territories, which will help our Administration continue reducing our island’s uninsured population and moving us closer toward our goal of providing more accessible and affordable healthcare services and monthly assistance through SSI for low-income senior citizens and disabled individuals,” stated Gov. Leon Guerrero.

