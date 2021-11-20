ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Keeping a fire in an old woodstove

By JACK MCCALL
gallatinnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was growing up I often heard people use the phrase “we kept a fire.” I assumed that meant they maintained a fire burning somewhere in their house. There was an art to keeping a fire going in a fireplace throughout the night. It involved mounding up the ashes on...

www.gallatinnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Jack McCall: The fire that keeps your body and spirit warm

When I was growing up, I often heard people use the phrase “we kept a fire.” I assumed that meant they maintained a fire burning somewhere in their house. There was an art to keeping a fire going in a fireplace throughout the night. It involved mounding up the ashes on the remains of the backlog in the back of the fireplace and letting it smolder until morning. My friend Jim Owen once reminded me that practice was called “banking a fire.” If done properly it made for a quick start to the next morning’s fire.
CARTHAGE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Keeping the fire burning, let it keep us warm

When I was growing up I often heard people use the phrase, “we kept a fire.” I assumed that meant they maintained a fire burning somewhere in their house. There was an art to keeping a fire going in a fireplace throughout the night. It involved mounding up the ashes on the remains of the backlog in the back of the fireplace and letting it smolder until morning. My friend, Jim Owen, once reminded me that practice was called “banking a fire.” If done properly it made for a quick start to the next morning’s fire.
ARTS
Mountain Times

Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock

By Ethan Weinstein  Perched atop a hill overlooking the Kedron Valley is a house nestled into the countryside within easy driving distance of Okemo and Killington ski resorts, and a quick drive to the village of Woodstock.  After six years […] Read More The post Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Jack Mccall
KKTV

Thanksgiving the peak day for kitchen fires: How to keep your holiday fire-free!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cook your turkey, not your home! Firefighters say Thanksgiving is the number one day of the year for kitchen fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are responsible for half of all reported house fires, more than 40 percent of all home fire injuries, and 20 percent of home fire deaths -- and these fires are far more likely to ignite Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stove#Art#Fire Burning#Lose Yourself#Brim Hollow
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pepper Preppers heating up old Benton City fire station

A former fire station in the heart of Benton City will be the new home of Pepper Preppers LLC, a hot sauce business, as well as a commercial kitchen available for lease to a limited number of food startups. Cheri and Bill Smoot, founders of Pepper Preppers LLC, have a...
BENTON CITY, WA
skiddle.com

Old Fire Station

Brilliant night, thoroughly enjoyed it! Venue great parking ? small intimate concert by astounding bad!. Hue and Cry, absolutely brilliant gig. As good now as they have ever been. A must see band if they are in your area. Brilliant staff and venue, Great support band and Excellent Hue and...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Shropshire Star

Fire officer Mike's vital mission to keep Shrewsbury shoppers safe

Get this one wrong and people's lives could be in danger. That was the level of responsibility on the shoulders of Shropshire's Mike Bickford. Mike, from Oswestry, used to be in charge of the Shrewsbury fire safety department based at the headquarters of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and it fell to his department to issue the fire certificate without which two major shopping centres in the county town, the Charles Darwin and Pride Hill, would not be able to operate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Hardeeville Fire looking to “Keep the Wreath Green”

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The Hardeeville Fire Department is using a Christmas symbol to remind everyone about safety during the season. The city’s “Keep the Wreath Green” decorates the wreath with green lights. Each time a fire occurs, a red light will be added; So far in six years, none of the green bulbs have […]
SPY

The Best Kitchen Fire Extinguishers for Staying Safe Through the Holidays

We all remember that episode of This Is Us when a kitchen fire caused by a faulty slow cooker changed the Pearson family forever. Yes, that was television, but it’s real-life too. Kitchen fires happen, and like on This Is Us, it can have awful results. That’s why it’s a good idea to keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen so you are ready just in case any unexpected grease or another type of fire erupts and time is, of course, of the essence. There’s a reason why businesses are required to keep fire extinguishers on hand. Fires can be costly, dangerous,...
INSTAGRAM
higherperspectives.com

Man Buys Stranger's Groceries When Overhearing Her Tell Her Daughter They Can't Afford To Eat That Night

A man has recently been getting attention online for his inspiring act. One night, while he was minding his own business, he was confronted with a family in need. He had two options. He could have done the same thing everyone else did in the store and let them figure it out for themselves, or he could be their hero that day and help them out within his means.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruce.com

48 Outdoor Christmas Decoration Ideas That'll Spruce Up Your Yard

The smell of freshly baked cookies for Santa brings a feeling of coziness and quality family time, and Sara McDaniel brought that look to her small porch. The Mrs. Claus Bake Shop sign and the matching Christmas patterned pillows are enough to spruce up this porch, but simple and a holiday-inspired table centerpiece add to the cozy Christmas look.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy