MPD: 29-year-old arrested for double homicide on Saturday
Milwaukee Police have one person in custody following a double homicide on Saturday morning.
It happened in the area of 76th and Brown Deer Road just after 10:00 AM.
The victims are a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman.
They were found in an apartment in the 8400 block of N. Servite Drive.
The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested and the investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.
