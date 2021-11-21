ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPD: 29-year-old arrested for double homicide on Saturday

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Milwaukee Police have one person in custody following a double homicide on Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of 76th and Brown Deer Road just after 10:00 AM.

The victims are a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman.

They were found in an apartment in the 8400 block of N. Servite Drive.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested and the investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.

