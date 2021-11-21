Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train near new San Diego station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriffs’ Department’s North Coastal Station Saturday are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a train in San Diego.

North Coastal Sheriff’s Station deputies responded at approximately 9 p.m. Friday to reports of collision between a southbound Amtrak train and a pedestrian in the restricted area of the railroad track near the Tecolote Road Station, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the North Coastal Sheriffs’ Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit.

The Tecolote Road Station is a new stop added to the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley , which officially opens for service starting Sunday.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or Eikermann at 760-966-3500.

