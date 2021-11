UPDATE (Nov. 18): Chlöe is scheduled to make her American Music Awards debut on Sunday Nov. 21 with a performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy.” Chlöe performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, where she was introduced by her sister Halle Bailey. “Have Mercy,” the lead single from Chlöe’s upcoming debut solo album, opened at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 13 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

