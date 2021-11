Maybe because they were wearing bright yellow uniforms but Louisville did not look like themselves for the first half of their game against #22 Arizona. The score was a paltry 9-8 at the end of the first quarter with the Cards shooting 18%. It also didn’t help that they were turnover prone committing 11 in the first half and 17 for the game.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO