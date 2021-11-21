Albuquerque organizations host event to support refugees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen local groups are supporting Albuquerque’s immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking communities with an immigrant volunteer drive. Saturday’s event at St. Michael and All Angels Church off 4th and Montano featured resources for housing, integration, and language services.
More than 5,000 asylum-seekers came through Albuquerque in 2019 with many local organizations helping them while they found sponsors. The process to gain citizenship can be costly and with many hurdles, so these groups hope to offer guidance and services.
“People migrate from everywhere for all kinds of reasons, and asylum-seeking, it’s a human right and so these people are not illegal, they’re human beings with human needs,” said parishioner Jane McGuire.
The organizations involved include ABQ Faithworks, Lutheran Family Services, and Las Familias Solidarity.
