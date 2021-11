It's official. New York state has a new mascot to represent our area. It was a months-long search for the right one and on Monday, Governor Hochul revealed the winner. New Yorkers were introduced to "Adirondack Mac". He is a moose mascot to be used to symbolize the Adirondacks and the beauty of the North Country. He will also be the mascot for the 2023 FISU World University Games that will be held in Lake Placid from January 12th through the 22nd. But he will also be traveling to events throughout the state.

