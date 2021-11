Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. Let’s be honest: As Heisman campaigns go, Bryce Young’s bid for history hasn’t exactly been one for the ages. If anything, over Alabama’s first 10 games, the impression was often not so much that he was playing his way into the race, which has remained as ripe for the taking for as long as any Heisman debate in years, as he was doing just enough to avoid playing his way out.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO