It has not been a strong season for the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1; 6-1 in SEC play) as they have struggled in heavily favored games like Florida, LSU, and Arkansas. They have problems all season with their offensive line and secondary as they allowed more big plays from the opposing teams than made the big plays. Alabama is still one of the top teams in the nation, playing in the SEC Conference Championship, and remains in a prime spot of another appearance in the College Football Playoffs. The player that is leading to another potential playoff appearance through many obstacles is sophomore quarterback Bryce Young.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO