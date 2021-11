TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama survived a tough fight from Arkansas, defeating the Razorbacks 42-35 to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game against Georgia. Alabama’s defense got off to a fast start, forcing an Arkansas punt on the first drive of the game. The Tide offense would start well, driving all the way to Arkansas’s 30 yard line, but the Razorback defense would step up, forcing the Tide to turnover on downs.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO