Police: Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Authorities said a man critically injured in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday evening was medflighted to a Richmond hospital.

Officers were called for reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Elm Street at 5:30 p.m., according to city officials.

"On arrival, police found a male outside a house in critical condition from gunshot wounds," Joanne Williams with the City of Petersburg said. "The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being transported by air to a Richmond hospital."

Detectives have launched an investigation and are urging anyone who has information about who was involved in the shooting to come forward.

The latest violence follows a fatal shooting Friday night in the 300 block of Poplar Street in the city's West End.

Police are also asking for help in that case.

Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or go to www.P3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Community helps Richmond food truck owner after shooting

One local family is experiencing the tragic outcomes of gun violence firsthand, calling them "mentally, emotionally, physically, and monetarily draining." Thankfully, the Richmond community is rallying around them during their time of need.
