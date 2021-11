Bo Nix unfiltered and focused on loathing Alabama is the best Bo Nix. Coach-speaking Bo Nix? Nah, that’s boring. We got Bryan Harsin for the droning claptrap. This is the first Iron Bowl for Auburn’s new coach, and everyone seems to be in agreement that the five-loss Tigers don’t have a chance, and so Harsin won’t be saying much. He’s still just happy to be a part of the greatest rivalry in American sports.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO